US, Massachusetts Prison Officials Strike Mental Health Deal

BOSTON (AP) — Federal investigators recently announced an agreement with Massachusetts prison officials designed to ensure better care for those in the custody of the state Department of Correction who are suffering from serious mental health issues.

The resolution follows the release of a scathing report two years ago by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office that found troubling conditions inside Massachusetts prison facilities that authorities said had led to prisoners dying or injuring themselves.

Under the deal, the state has agreed to improve mental health care, including ensuring those in crisis receive three daily mental health contacts.

BY STEVE LeBLANC, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.