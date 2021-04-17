You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Opens More Distance in Worldwide Race Against Coronavirus

April 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States is opening more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world in the race against the coronavirus.

The U.S. has administered almost 200 million vaccine doses, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths.

Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated.

But the picture is still relentlessly grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.

By Russ Bynum, Associated Press

