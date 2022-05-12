You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Overdose Deaths Hit Record 107,000 Last Year, CDC Says

US Overdose Deaths Hit Record 107,000 Last Year, CDC Says

May 12, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record.

That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021. The estimate marked a 15% increase from previous record–set just the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates.

Overdose death trends are geographically uneven. Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021–the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

By Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 