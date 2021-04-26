US to Resume J&J COVID Vaccinations Despite Rare Clot Risk

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation by an expert panel.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration decided that J&J’s vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

European regulators earlier this week made a similar decision, deciding the clot risk was small enough to allow rollout.

By Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe, Associated Press