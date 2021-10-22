You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Unemployment Claims Fall to New Pandemic Low of 290,000

US Unemployment Claims Fall to New Pandemic Low of 290,000

October 22, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers.

Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified.

Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily from about 900,000 in January.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 