Army Corps Seeking Input On Proposed Vineyard Sound Activity

TISBURY – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking input from residents, federal, state, and local agencies, and native American tribes on proposed work in Vineyard Sound at 190 Beach Road in Tisbury.

The Corps had recently received a permit application to conduct work in the area by the Town of Tisbury.

The proposed work would be divided into a southern and northern section.

The southern section will support current Tisbury Marine Terminal operations and will involve replacement and realignment of the existing solid fill pier, barge access and berthing improvements, and steel bulkhead improvements.

The northern section will serve as a new operations and maintenance facility for future offshore wind operations and will involve creating a facility berthing area, a new bulkhead and fendering system, and constructing a new pile-supported pier deck and bulkhead.

Public comments on the proposal can be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Attn: Charles Farris, Regulatory Division, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or by email to Charles.n.farris@usace.army.mil referencing file #NAE-2019-1888

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter