USDA Seeks Public Comment on Environmental Impact Actions

HYANNIS – The United States Department of Agriculture is seeking public comment on a Notice of Intent to undertake an environmental impact assessment on a new species of tree.

The species of tree, known as Darling 58, is a genetically engineered species grown to be resistant to chestnut blight.

The interest in the deregulation of the species was prompted by a petition from the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Before allowing these trees to be planted without regulation, the USDA wants to find possible effects the species may have on the environment.

The need for a potential environmental impact study came about from a public comment period on SUNY’s petition last summer.

Public comment opened on August 6, and will continue until September 7.

Comments can be submitted to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by going to the regulations website here.