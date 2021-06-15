Use of Ride Hailing Plummeted in Massachusetts in 2020

BOSTON (AP) – The use of ride hailing services plummeted in Massachusetts in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered businesses and forced many to work from home.

The state Department of Public Utilities reported Monday that ride hailing companies last year provided about 35 million rides that started in Massachusetts–a 62% drop statewide from the 91.1 million rides started in 2019.

The decline was the sharpest in the greater Boston area, the Cape and Islands, and in smaller towns in western Massachusetts. The greatest drop came in Boston, which had 30 million fewer rides start within the city compared to 2019.

From The Associated Press