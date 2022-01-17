You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vaccine Requirement Takes Hold in Boston’s Bars, Restaurants

January 17, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Customers at Boston’s restaurants, gyms, and sports arenas had to show proof on Saturday that they were at least partially inoculated against COVID-19.

The requirement follows similar orders in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and other cities that have moved to exclude people who are unvaccinated from a variety of indoor businesses.

Boston’s requirement is being called B Together and requires customers and workers at many businesses to prove they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Valid proof of inoculation includes a vaccine card or a photo of it, or the newly launched Massachusetts digital vaccine card.

From The Associated Press

