You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Veteran Services Across Cape to Remain Open During Pandemic

Veteran Services Across Cape to Remain Open During Pandemic

March 25, 2020

HYANNIS – The full-time service providers for veterans on Cape Cod will remain open during the COVID-19 response.

The Cape Cod Vet Center, the Community Based Outpatient Clinic, the Barnstable Office of Veteran Services, and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center have been classified as essential services, allowing them to remain open.

Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Regina Giambusso said that these important programs aid vets throughout the year, which led to them being recognized as vital services.

“Most all of the services frequently serve the lower income veteran community, and so their need is pretty consistent regardless of pandemics,” Giambusso said.

All four of the organizations will work to protect staff members and clients through preventative and healthy measures.

Giambusso said the food pantry from the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center remains a popular service that is vital for the local veteran community.

“We provide housing as well, financial support through the Veteran Service Officer. So all of those are even more critical in times like these,” she said.

Clients should reach out and call any of these facilities before coming in.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Vet Center’s website by clicking here, the Community Based Outpatient Clinic’s website here, Barnstable Office of Veteran Services’ website here, and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 