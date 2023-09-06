VIDEO – Migrants, Flu Season, and Electricity Supply – September 6, 2023 with the CapeCod.com Newscenter
September 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO – Migrants, Flu Season, and Electricity Supply – September 6, 2023 with the CapeCod.com Newscenter
- Overnight Gas Service Installation on Bearses Way
- Local Representatives Send Letter to Healey on Immigration Emergency
- Schedule Changes Made to Energy Service Rates
- Gov. Healey Activating National Guard to Help with Migrant Emergency
- Elder Services of Cape Cod Receives Grant For 55+ Job Trainings
- Cape Cod Leaders Prepared as Flu Season Arrives
- Regional Leaders Waiting on MassDEP for Final Determination on Pilgrim Wastewater
- Falmouth Takes Next Steps on Title 5 as Town Meeting Looms
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Accepting Applications For 2024 Arts And Culture Grants
- Cape Cod National Seashore Visitors Brought $750 Million In Revenue In 2022
- Barnstable County Dredge Program Searching for New Staff
- Another Offshore Wind Project Terminates Contracts, Plans to Rebid