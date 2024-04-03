VIDEO: Republican Chris Lauzon Running for Cape and Islands State Senate

Republican Chris Lauzon of Barnstable is running for Cape and Islands State Senate. He faces off against incumbent Democrat Julian Cyr.
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
