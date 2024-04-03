You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VIDEO: Republican Chris Lauzon Running for Cape and Islands State Senate

April 3, 2024

Republican Chris Lauzon of Barnstable is running for Cape and Islands State Senate. He faces off against incumbent Democrat Julian Cyr.

