VIDEO: Sunday Journal – YMCA Cape Cod Hosts Healey for Major Childcare Funding Announcement

YMCA Cape Cod recently hosted Gov. Maura Healey as she announced new funding bringing the state one step closer to universal pre-k childcare. Sandwich and Barnstable are receiving $250,000 and $50,000 respectively, but President and CEO of YMCA Cape Cod Stacie Peugh says it’s only the beginning. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how lack of affordable childcare is hurting the Cape’s economy, driving families to leave the state, and holding back women from rejoining the workforce post-COVID. She also highlights some of the ways YMCA Cape Cod is working to expand childcare from the Upper to Outer Cape. She also offers tips for how a mostly sedentary radio journalist can get fit for this summer.

