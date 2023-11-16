Video: The Importance of Nutritional Security Within Food Security

In this segment, Jeni Wheeler of the Family Table Collaborative discusses her organization’s mission and milestones along with the importance of nutrition in food security.
For the full Sunday Journal interview with Wheeler, click here!
In this segment, Jeni Wheeler of the Family Table Collaborative discusses her organization’s mission and milestones along with the importance of nutrition in food security.
For the full Sunday Journal interview with Wheeler, click here!
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
Copyright © 2023 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media