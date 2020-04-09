Vinegrass Concert to be Held to Benefit Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Vinegrass Organization founder Monica Rizzio will perform a one-hour, live-streamed concert to benefit Cape Cod Healthcare and its employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Monica Rizzio: A Concert for Cape Cod Healthcare” will feature Rizzio and husband Peter Fasano performing “American roots” genre of music.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation General Fund, a fund used to address pressing medical needs like supplies, equipment, facility expansion or employee needs.

Rizzio, who most recently performed a charity concert to benefit musical performers whose income has been affected by COVID-19, said her desire to help the healthcare community is personal.

“My mother-in-law served as a VNA nurse for 50 years, so I want to support the healthcare workers here on Cape Cod who do an excellent job of taking time to take care of us,” Rizzio said.

“I hope they are finally getting the praise for all of their hard work.”

“Cape Cod Healthcare is grateful to Vinegrass and Monica Rizzio for this unique and generous show of support,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Chris Lawson added,

“Bringing Cape Codders together through music has been part of their ongoing mission and we are grateful that this effort will be used to support Cape Cod Healthcare at this critical time.”

Lawson is a longtime supporter of the Vinegrass Organization.

The event will be held online on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

To attend, visit Facebook.com/MonicaRizzio/.

To donate via PayPal during the concert, visit paypal.me/pools/c/8o1Gqjb3K6.

To donate to the Cape Cod Healthcare General Fund, visit givetoCCHC.org.