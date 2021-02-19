Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants

FALMOUTH – A total of $5,000 in grant funding will be distributed to non-profit organizations in Falmouth by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

The foundation is inviting the local community to nominate non-profit organizations that have been positively impacting the Falmouth community.

Two grants worth $2,500 will be given out to commemorate the opening of the new Main Street branch of the bank in June.

Nominations open on February 22 and continue through March 31. Anyone nominating an organization must write a 500 word essay detailing their impact to the community.

