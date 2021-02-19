You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants

Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants

February 19, 2021

Courtesy of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation

FALMOUTH – A total of $5,000 in grant funding will be distributed to non-profit organizations in Falmouth by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

The foundation is inviting the local community to nominate non-profit organizations that have been positively impacting the Falmouth community.

Two grants worth $2,500 will be given out to commemorate the opening of the new Main Street branch of the bank in June.

Nominations open on February 22 and continue through March 31. Anyone nominating an organization must write a 500 word essay detailing their impact to the community.

For more information, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 