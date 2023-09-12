First Vineyard Wind Turbine Heads Offshore For Installation

NANTUCKET – Vineyard Wind recently announced that assembled elements of an offshore wind turbine were transported out to sea to be installed at the state’s first offshore wind farm in waters off the coast of Nantucket.

The pieces were delivered by Foss Maritime, the contractor in charge of transporting them to be assembled at the DEME Group’s Sea Installer vessel.

Once installed, the turbine will begin to provide renewable clean energy.

The collaborative effort between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables will erect a total of 62 turbines at the offshore wind farm, each spaced one nautical mile apart and reaching over 800 feet tall.

When completed, it is estimated the project will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power over 400,000 homes.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter