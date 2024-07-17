Vineyard Wind Collecting Turbine Blade Debris from Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Vineyard Wind has deployed debris recovery teams on Nantucket after pieces of one of their turbine’s blades washed up on the island’s southern shores, leading to some beach closures. The incident that led to the damage happened on Saturday, according to the developer.

A 500-meter safety zone was declared by the developer with the US Coast Guard around the impacted turbine offshore, as well.

Vineyard Wind officials said that the debris is all non-toxic fiberglass, and beach patrols will walk the island’s southern coast in the morning and evening to collect any remaining pieces.

Nantucket Town Manager C. Elizabeth Gibson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide public information updates as the Vineyard Wind debris recovery efforts progress.”

Vineyard Wind officials ask individuals who find debris to contact them through their website rather than attempt to move it themselves.