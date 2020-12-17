Vineyard Wind, Federal Government Confirm Permitting Withdrawal

NEW BEDFORD – Both Vineyard Wind and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management have confirmed the withdrawal of permitting plans that would lead to the construction of an offshore utility wind farm.

Vineyard Wind characterized the withdrawal as “temporary,” explaining that it has to do with due diligence following the announcement that generators from General Electric would be utilized in the project.

BOEM has stated that the Vineyard Wind is not being “actively (reviewed),” adding that the organization is free to submit a new plan for review.

Vineyard Wind is maintaining that the delay will be short, and that they can still bring power to the local area through the project beginning in 2023, following a financial close in the second half of next year.