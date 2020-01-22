Vineyard Wind to Host Info Session in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – Vineyard Wind will hold its first information session of 2020 Thursday, January 23 at the Centerville Public Library.

Project officials will discuss its proposal to construct an 800-megawatt offshore wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard and bring power to shore in Barnstable.

The session runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

The project hit a roadblock this summer when federal regulators delayed issuing a key environmental impact report.

The company said it is still committed to building the wind farm.

Vineyard Wind was the first off shore wind development project chosen by the state.

A second proposed development, Mayflower Wind, was selected in October 2019 to begin contract negotiations with electric distribution companies. That development would be located about 20 miles south of Nantucket.

Another public meeting will be held at the Centerville Public Library on Thursday, February 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

An open house event for the project will be held at Barnstable Town Hall on Thursday, February 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Other upcoming public meetings are March 5 at the Osterville Village Library and March 18 at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. Those events are also from 4 to 6 p.m.