Virtual Cape Job Fairs to be Held in April

HYANNIS – Virtual job fairs for Cape Codders looking for employment will be held later in April.

Both full-time and part-time jobs will be featured during the virtual job fair series, which will also showcase year-round and seasonal roles.

The fairs are being hosted by the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, along with MassHire Cape and the Islands Career Center.

Mid-Cape jobs will be showcased on Tuesday, April 27, while Upper Cape jobs will be featured the following day, and Lower Cape jobs will be shown on April 29. All three fairs will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.