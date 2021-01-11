Virtual Event on PFAS Chemicals to be Held in February

HYANNIS – A virtual event regarding the risk of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in the Cape’s drinking water will be held on February 3.

The University of Rhode Island’s STEEP Superfund Research Program Center and the Town of Barnstable will host the event.

The goal is to educate residents about the presence of PFAS chemicals in drinking water across the region and country, as well as the actions that Cape Cod leaders are taking to prevent risks.

PFAS chemicals have been linked to numerous health complications, including increased cholesterol and cancer.

The free event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more, including how to register, click here.