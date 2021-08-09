Virtual Job Fair To Be Held In Late August

HYANNIS – A virtual job fair for Cape Codders seeking employment will be held in late August.

The event will occur over a five-day period from August 16 to August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

The fair is being hosted by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and MassHire Department of Career Services.

The event will consist of two general job fairs and three industry-specific job fairs.

The general job fairs will take place on Monday, August 16 and Thursday, August 19.

Tuesday, August 17 will feature employers in manufacturing, professional services and finance.

Employers in healthcare, hospitality and education will be featured on Wednesday, August 18.

Friday, August 20 will focus on jobs in information technology, building services, and others.

Employers may attend as many days as they choose to conduct interviews and meet their hiring needs.

Participation in the event is free for all employers and job seekers.

For more information click here.

Matthew Tomlinson CapeCod.com NewsCenter