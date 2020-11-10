Volunteer Program Moves to Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative

OAK BLUFFS – MV Community Services recently announced that the volunteer coordination program Care for Community will be transitioning to Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative.

The program will continue to support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which started in March in response to the pandemic, works to pair local volunteers with community organizations.

MVCS said that in the first two months, the program had more than 300 islanders sign up to be volunteers and paired more than 130 qualified volunteers with 14 organizations.

“Our team saw the need and created the platform in a matter of days – with an overwhelmingly positive response,” said Barbara Bellissimo, Director of Development and Communications at MVCS, in a statement.

“Earlier this fall we began conversations with the MV Nonprofit Collaborative to gauge their interest in inheriting the program, given its natural fit with their mission. They enthusiastically took it on and we are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support of Island nonprofits.”

Forms for both volunteers and island organizations to match them with can be found at the Care for Community’s new website.