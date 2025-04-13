Volunteers Flock To Annual Horseshoe Crab Survey

BARNSTABLE – The Division of Marine Fisheries has received a passionate public response for this year’s comprehensive survey of Horseshoe Crab Spawning.

Beginning on May 10th, the study will observe horseshoe crabs at sixteen regional beaches in locations such as Great Island, Stage Harbor, Long Pasture, and Sanctuary Beach to assess population health and abundance for the ancient creatures.

According to the division, applications for this year’s survey swelled so sharply that it had to suspend further applications as all open slots filled up.

Volunteers will conduct their surveys two days before, the day of, and two days after the new and full moon during high tides, in which they will count the number of crabs by sex that fall within the survey area.

The number of crabs is known to vary, with some survey sites counting thousands of crabs and others counting few, if any.

Nonetheless, the division says the information is helpful in assessing population health.

The survey is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, June, 27.