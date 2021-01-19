Waldorf Of Cape Cod Accepting 2021-2022 Applications

FALMOUTH – Applications are available for the 2021-2022 school year at the Waldorf School of Cape Cod.

The 2021-2022 school year will consist of nursery through 7th grade.

The nursery class holds up to 12 students, while the kindergarten class ranges from 12-16 students and the grade school classes range from 10-18 students.

The early childhood program has both 5 and 3 day options as well as full and half day programs.

For an online application click the link below.

https://ws-ma.client.renweb.com/oa/?memberid=15125