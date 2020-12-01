Wareham Police assist overdose victim twice



WAREHAM – On Monday, November 30, at about 10:45 a.m. Wareham Police responded to the Wareham Crossing, for a report a person who appeared passed out behind the wheel of a pick-up truck.

​Officer Nate Aronson arrived, and confirmed an unresponsive male in a running locked vehicle, on the main roadway in the plaza. Chief John Walcek stopped to assist, and broke out the passenger side window with his baton, so the man could be removed from the vehicle. As soon as the window shattered, the vehicle began to roll forward, forcing Officer Aronson to smash out the driver’s side window while keeping pace with the rolling vehicle. He was able to reach in and turn the vehicle off. The male was pulled out by the two officers, assisted by Officer Zina Kelsch who was now on the scene.

​Emergency medical procedures including administering Narcan, and performing rescue breathing was initiated by the officers. The man was revived before the arrival of Wareham EMS and Fire Department. He was transported to Tobey Hospital for further evaluation. The 28 year old Yarmouth resident, is being summoned to court for operating under the influence, and operating to endanger.

​Later in the day, Wareham Police Officers responded to a local business for the report of a suspicious person. At that location, officers determined that it was the same individual who had been assisted earlier at the Wareham Crossing. Upon further investigation, Officers Charles Pillsbury and Stephen Joy located suspected heroin on the male, along with a needle. He is now facing the added offense of possession of a Class “A” drug.