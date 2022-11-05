You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop

Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop

November 5, 2022


WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204
Thanks in advance for any assistance.

Filed Under: NewsCenter Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 