WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204
Thanks in advance for any assistance.
Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop
November 5, 2022
