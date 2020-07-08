Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

WAREHAM – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wareham Police say that overdoses still continue to be a problem for the area.

Since March 1, the department has responded to 38 overdose calls with seven of them being fatal.

Eleven officers used Narcan to help during incidents, with 10 using CPR and seven communication officers performing emergency medical dispatch lifesaving procedures.

“As the result of these officers’ actions, combined with our communications team, it is highly likely lives were saved,” said Police Chief John Walcek.

“Our department acknowledges that the opioid crisis is still a major problem, and we will continue to do our part to lessen its intensity.”