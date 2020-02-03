Wareham Seeks Detachment from Cape Cod with New Slogan

WAREHAM – The Town of Wareham has launched a rebranding campaign to distinguish itself from Cape Cod.

A new slogan of “It’s Better Before the Bridges” has been chosen from several others after a survey to highlight the town’s location on the mainland side of the Cape Cod Canal.

Historically, the town has been recognized as the “Gateway to Cape Cod.” The town’s Cape Cod Baseball League team is also called the Gatemen.

Town Planner Kenneth Buckland said the town is a destination and more than just a place to drive through.

“We have all of the natural beauty, the diversity, and the business-friendly community that makes a successful town,” he said.

Officials believe the town is on the rise.

“We’ve got a lot of things going on,” Buckland said.

The town has 54 miles of shoreline and coastal recreational opportunities.

“We are pro-business minded and we are looking to suggest that people have an opportunity here,” Buckland said.

As a way to promote the town to visitors through the “It’s Better Before the Bridges” slogan, Wareham is highlighting less traffic and lower costs than locations on Cape Cod.

“We have family-friendly beaches and some quintessential seaside charm that makes it a great spot both for tourists and year-round residents,” Buckland said.

Buckland also touted the town’s commercial center with its access to highways.

The rebranding includes a new website, discover-wareham.com, a video highlighting the community and a new logo. The logo will not replace the town seal.

“The logo identifies the diversity of what Wareham has to offer as a coastal community,” Buckland said.

He also thinks making some t-shirts with the new slogan might be a good idea.

The new video can be viewed below.