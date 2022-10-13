You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warrant Available for Provincetown’s Special Town Meeting

October 13, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – The warrant for Provincetown’s special town meeting on Wednesday, November 9 has been published.

Residents who are registered to vote will be able to make their voices heard on town-wide issues such as sewer system expansions and changes to the Route 6 layout.

A special forum will be held on November 2 at 5 p.m. to go over the entire warrant, which can be found online by clicking here.

The event will feature detailed explanations of everything at stake while providing attendees with the chance to ask questions prior to voting.

The special town meeting will begin at the Town Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the town’s website.

