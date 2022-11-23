You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Watch: Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” Features Abridged “Nutcracker”

Watch: Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” Features Abridged “Nutcracker”

November 23, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” concert series kicks off December 2 with a new addition this year: an abridged retelling of “The Nutcracker” with live ballet dancers.

Choreographer for the presentation and Director of Dance for the Cape Symphony Dance Company Michelle Poirier-Chwastiak, Hyannis-native and guest-dancer from Dean College Christopher Luz Rouque, and Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak join CapeCod.com’s Grady Culhane to discuss the concert series.

More on the concert’s programming, which also features ViVA Trio and Chatham Chorale, can be found on the Cape Symphony’s website here.

