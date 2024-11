Violinist and conductor Alyssa Wang is joining the Cape Symphony this weekend for the “Fantastique” concert show.

She is also one of the 5 finalists for the Music Director role. She joins Grady Culhane to discuss what’s in store for the show, as well as her drive to engage listeners with the storytelling aspect of music.

More on the show here, including the showtimes, music, and more on the guest artist Croatian pianist Martina Filjak.