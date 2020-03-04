Water and Waste Processes Topic of Upcoming Harwich Forum

HARWICH – A community forum will be held at the Harwich Cultural Center on March 12 to educate local residents about the processes of waste disposal and how water is provided.

The event aims to clarify assumptions and misconceptions.

“What I’m hoping for is just to get a broader understanding of difficulty and complexity of town function,” said Patrick Otton, an East Harwich resident who developed the forum as a personal initiative.

Specifically, Otton wants to showcase how exactly water is brought from pumps to taps in the town and where waste is taken to be disposed of properly.

The forum will feature Superintendent of the Harwich Water Department Dan Pelletier and Director of the Harwich Highways and Maintenance Department Lincoln Hopper, who runs the transfer station in the town.

The forum developed from Otton’s own curiosity and search for answers to these questions.

“We need to begin understanding who we are and how we fit into the overall picture of Cape Cod,” he said, “and why this is such a special place.”

Otton is also a participant with Sustainable Practices, a non-profit organization that strives to educate local residents about the importance of creating a sustainable ecosystem. He said the independent forum ties into their mission.

The forum will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and provide comments.