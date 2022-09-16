Water Quality Advisory at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster

BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster, prompting an advisory by the town in response.

The Association urges pond visitors to avoid contact with the blooms, and be wary of bringing dogs or children as they are both susceptible to cyanotoxins.

Barnstable County officials have said that higher than average heat combined with nutrient pollution has led to several algae blooms across the region this season.

The Association urged residents to report any algae blooms they spot to [email protected], including a picture and date.