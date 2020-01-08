Cape Cod High School Students Learn About Blue Economy

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation, Inc., held their WaterWORKS 2020 showcase at Cape Cod Community College on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students were brought together with businesses and organizations involved in the blue economy’s development. Exhibits on specific sectors of the blue economy were presented by students, and jobs within the field were outlined.

Sheila Vaughn, Director of Admissions at the college, further detailed the idea that the environment contributes to the local economy, a key theme of the event.

“As you went into our Science Building, and in the Lorusso Building, and into our gym, you got to see the different companies that are out here trying to sustain Cape Cod,” Vaughn said.

The WaterWORKS showcase presented first-hand experiences for those looking to pursue blue economy careers in college and beyond. Vaughn said the college is a legitimate option to kick start those careers.

“We have wonderful, great programs here that could really help you to sustain yourself going into a four-year school, or into the actual workforce,” she said.

Dr. Greg Skomal, Senior Scientist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, was in attendance to make opening remarks at the beginning of the day.