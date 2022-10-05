You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WE CAN Announces Plans for Second Location

WE CAN Announces Plans for Second Location

October 5, 2022

HYANNIS – Plans to expand to a second location were recently announced by WE CAN representatives. 

The new location will be the organization’s second, opening in Hyannis in early 2023. The organization currently has one site in Harwich, which serves as its headquarters. 

WE CAN will provide several services for women on Cape Cod at the new site, including one-on-one consultations and workshops focused on personal development, small business support, legal issues and financial empowerment.

The new site will also provide group offerings including the Pathmaker mentoring program and GROW entrepreneurial program.

WE CAN representatives said that the new space will allow the organization to better serve women in the Mid-Cape area.

