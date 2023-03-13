WE CAN to Host Family Law Workshop

HYANNIS – Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN) will be hosting a family law workshop virtually from 10 a.m. to noon on March 15 to give information to women in need.

Assistant Director of WE CAN Beth Bowman said the workshop can be a starting point to working with the program.

“WE CAN is an organization that helps all women across the cape,” said Bowman.

“This is our 21st year, we have a large pool of amazing volunteers, our home base is in Harwich Port and we are opening an office in Hyannis this spring.”

This workshop will explain women’s rights regarding family law along with the information on how to proceed in varying situations, while opening the floor to general questions as well.

“We do a pre-workshop survey that says: ‘You’re coming to the workshop, what do you want to leave knowing?’” Bowman said.

“One of the things that’s great about Zoom is you can ask an anonymous question in chat, which a staff person like myself will read and everyone will benefit from the answer.”

WE CAN has access to an attorney pool which ranges from family law to wills and estates, probate, and employment matters.

The workshops are offered four to five times a year both in-person and virtually.

For more information visit their website or call 508-430-8111.