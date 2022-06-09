You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WE CAN Receives Largest Single Charitable Gift In Organization’s History

WE CAN Receives Largest Single Charitable Gift In Organization’s History

June 9, 2022

HARWICH PORT – Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN) recently announced that they have received the largest single charitable gift in the organization’s history.

The $1 million donation came from the Estate of the Richard W. Costello made in the name of his longtime companion Ann Marie Doherty.

Funds will be used to support the organization in their mission to support women throughout the Cape through free and confidential legal services, employment and business support, mentoring, and personal development programs.

The late Costello was a co-owner of Chatham Squire from 1968 to 2019 and also served on the Chatham Board of Selectmen, supporting numerous non-profits in the region over the years.

“The gift was made to WE CAN because Richard believed the foundation of the organization is strong and they would know best what to do with this gift to help people,” said Doherty.

“Richard would be thrilled to know his legacy of generosity continues on.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

