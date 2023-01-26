Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions.

Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations.

The Steamship Authority has already reported that the 5:45 a.m. trip from Hyannis to Nantucket and the 8:30 a.m. trip from Nantucket to Hyannis, both aboard the M/V Gay Head, have been called off.

Hy-Line has stated that they will be going on a “boat by boat” basis for the day.

The latest information on schedule changes can be found on each of the organizations’ websites. To learn more about the Steamship Authority’s schedule, click here. More details on updates from Hy-Line can be found by clicking here.