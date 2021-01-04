Web Series Educates on Sustainability and Economics

HYANNIS – A six-part web series on economics and sustainability will be hosted on Zoom remotely to educate residents on the impacts their choices can have on the environment at an individual level.

Host of the classes and Executive Director of the nonprofit Sustainable Practices, Madhavi Venkatesan, PhD, said that the course is designed to help residents improve their economic literacy and understand how it impacts their daily lives.

“We are living in an economic system, we are all economic agents. The framework of our economic system is what guides us whether we are conscious of it or not in terms of our behaviors and what we think about our social norms for our behaviors,” said Venkatesan.

She said that the sessions, based on a college course she developed on the same topic, will also cover issues ranging from defining the role of the GDP in culture, aligning sustainability with the present economic system, and how equity and justice relate to sustainability.

“This little course is meant to start to illuminate people in a tangible way to see how the economic system is actually affecting their behavior and by so doing understand how they can take control back. How individual behavior can make a significant difference,” said Venkatesan.

Blue Marble Librarian group, Sturgis Library, and Sustainable Practices are co-sponsoring the program.

Supplemental reading materials will be made available after registration which participants are encouraged to read before discussions.

The first of the weekly six discussions will begin on Friday, January 8 and run until February 12.

Sessions start at 6:30 and end by 7:30.

Those interested in the free classes can register by email at sturgisreference@comcast.net.

More information on Sustainable Practices can be found at their website.