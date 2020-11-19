Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce Accepting Discovery Map Applications

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce is reminding businesses in Wellfleet and Eastham that there are still spots open for their 2021 Discovery Map.

Local businesses and organizations can let residents know that they’re open for business, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of thousands of paper and interactive maps are distributed across the area each year, according to the chamber. Links to business web sites and Facebook pages can also be provided through the program.

The deadline to apply for a spot on the Discovery Map is November 30. For more information, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.