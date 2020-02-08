Wellfleet Discusses Protection of Wetland Areas

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet is fighting to protect wetlands in the community.

At last month’s meeting, Conservation Commission Chairwoman Deborah Freeman discussed what she said is ignorance and disregard for the law that commonly gets overlooked by residents, landscapers, and the town itself.

“Generally its people who might be aware, but act as if the bylaw does not exist,” said Freeman.

By the time the town is aware of bylaw infractions, the destruction to the wetlands has already occurred.

Last year the town issued six after-the-fact sanctions of $1,000.

“We’re starting off 2020 seeing the same type of ignorance towards the Wellfleet environmental protection regulations and bylaws,” said Freeman.

In addition to the $1,000 fine, violators are also charged $200 dollars a day as long as the particular activity continues.

One specific area of concern in the town is the current drainage system at Wesley Swamp, which is suspected to be in violation of both the Massachusetts Wetland’s Protection Act as well as the Wellfleet Environmental protection act.

The swamp is the habitat of the threatened spadefoot toad. The drainage system was designed in the 1970’s, before the state and town laws were put into place.

“it’s been going on for decades, and this pump is violation of both state and town laws,” said Freeman.