Wellfleet Honoring Shark Attack Victim with Memorial Bench

WELLFLEET – The life and memory of a man tragically killed in a shark attack in Wellfleet will be memorialized with a bench on Newcomb Hollow Beach.

Cape Cod Ocean Community founder Heather Doyle spoke to selectmen in the town about a plan to honor Arthur Medici, who died almost two years ago at the age of 26.

It was the first fatality from a shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years when it occurred.

Doyle and their colleagues from the organization helped raise over $2,000 for the project, and a bronze plaque will also be added to the bench.

“There was a lot of community support for doing a community bench,” Doyle said.

Doyle did recognize factors such as vandalism, but told the board that honoring Medici’s life is the most important goal to accomplish.

“We know all that, and we would just look to move forward,” Doyle said.

“If we need to make a change, we’ll bring it forward and have a conversation.”

Installation of the bench is slated to be carried out later this month after selectmen approved the plan.