Wellfleet Nonprofit Assists Residents Weathering Pandemic

WELLFLEET – The new nonprofit charitable organization The Fleet Fund, Inc. has been created to provide financial assistance to Wellfleet community members in need.

The nonprofit was formed in response to the social and economic impacts brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellfleet community members formed the organization in order to create a private source of funding to help residents respond effectively to financial emergencies.

Wellfleet’s 246 Community Kitchen has offered to serve as fiscal agent for the Fund until the organization receives its own 501(c)(3) status.

The Fund provides assistance through a network of partner organizations, including Helping Our Women, Outer Cape Health Services, Homeless Prevention Council and the Lower Cape Outreach Council.

More information on The Fleet Fund can be found their website.