Wellfleet Public Safety Officials Announce Training Event

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police Chief Michael Hurley and Fire Chief Rich Pauley have announced an Active Shooter Hostile Event Response training event for April 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wellfleet Elementary School.

This training is based on practices established throughout the state and country based on studies conducted by agencies like the FBI and NYPD.

The training encourages a proactive options-based response, allowing everyone to make informed decisions about the best way to stay safe in these situations.

The joint public safety event is scheduled to take place during April vacation for students and staff.

During the training event travel on Lawrence Road will be restricted while access to Old Long Pond Road will have minimal disruption.