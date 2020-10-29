Wellfleet Preservation Hall Hosts Pumpkin Palooza for Halloween

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Preservation Hall is hosting their Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 31 to celebrate Halloween.

Pumpkins will be on display outside in the back yard of the Hall and a special grand lighting will take place at dusk.

Participants are invited to bring their own carved pumpkins to the Hall by 4pm on Friday, October 30 to put on display for the event.

Thirteen and 14 year old students from the Provincetown Art Association and Museum’s Youth Art Reach 101 class taught by Megan Hinton have also created Halloween themed 35mm slides, “Spooky Projections”, that will also be on display alongside the pumpkins.

Visitors are asked to dress up and enjoy treats and prizes as part of the Halloween event.

Social distancing and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be present.

Pumpkins will be on display 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 31.

More information about the Wellfleet Preservation Hall can be found here.