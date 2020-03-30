Wellfleet Reports its First Positive Case of COVID-19

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet has reported their first positive case of COVID-19.

The town’s Health and Conservation Department made the announcement, adding that they are not identifying who the person is but are contacting close contacts of the individual and are directing them to self-isolate.

As community spread of COVID-19 continues across the region and testing capabilities increase, town officials said that it’s likely that additional cases will be identified in Wellfleet.

The town is urging residents to stay home to reduce their risk of becoming ill and if that have to go out, to take the recommended steps of social distancing, frequent handwashing, and proper respiratory etiquette.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Town of Wellfleet’s website, Mass.gov and CDC.gov for the latest information.