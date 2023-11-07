Wellfleet Theater To Premier Documentary Highlighting Art Made From Recycled Plastics

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater is preparing to premier “Rescuing Our Oceans Through Recycled Art,” a documentary highlighting artists who craft artwork and stimulate environmental discussion using trash scavenged from beaches on the Lower and Outer Cape, on November 11 at 1:30 pm.

The film was produced by Lower Cape TV and directed by filmmaker Johnny Bergmann, to raise awareness of the crisis being brought on by throwaway plastics, which have increasingly littered beaches and waterways across the globe.

“We’re really excited about this documentary,” said Teresa Martin, Executive Director of Lower Cape TV. “The ocean is a critical resource for both our Cape and the world at large. It is deluged by waves of plastics and other human-generated waste. The artists’ work tells the story of an ocean under siege and forms part of a counter wave that can make a real impact.”

“We’re delighted to share this documentary that tells their stories,” she said.

The event will begin with a reception featuring snacks and mocktails, followed by a screening and a Q&A with Bergmann, as well as Sarah Thornington and Jay Critchley, two regional artists featured in the film.

The event is free, with donations encouraged and limited seats available for registered guests.