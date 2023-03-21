Wellfleet to Break Ground on Chequessett Neck Bridge

WELLFLEET – A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the Chequessett Neck Bridge is set to take place in Wellfleet on Friday, March 31.

The $31 million span is the initial and biggest infrastructure element of the ongoing Herring River Restoration Project, according to town officials.

The scope of work is part of the project’s first phase, which will aim to fully restore nearly 600 acres of degraded salt marsh.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon off of Chequessett Neck Road.